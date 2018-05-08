Child Badly Hurt After Falling Out Window in New Jersey: Official - NBC New York
Child Badly Hurt After Falling Out Window in New Jersey: Official

Published 2 hours ago

    News 4

    A child was badly hurt after falling out of a window in New Jersey, an official tells NBC 4 New York.

    The child, whose age wasn’t immediately available, somehow fell out the window in Newark and was rushed to an area hospital. The official says the child is in critical condition. 

    Video from the scene shows several police cars in the area and police tape roping off a balcony that appears to be on the third floor of a home.

    Police are now trying to figure out how the child fell and an investigation is underway.

