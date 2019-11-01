Mom, 3-Year-Old Daughter Hit by Car While Trick-or-Treating in NJ

A 33-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter are both in critical condition after they were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are fighting for their lives after they were struck by a car while trick-or-treating in Florence Township, New Jersey.

The 33-year-old woman and her daughter were walking in the area of Olive Street and Cedar Lane when they were both hit by a car. They were flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and are both in critical condition.

Police said the victims were trick-or-treating at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. Police also said it does not appear that alcohol played a role in the crash.

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

"I don't know if they didn't see the car coming or the driver didn't see because it was dark outside," Pinky Gandhi, who works near the scene of the crash, told NBC10.