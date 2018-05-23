Chick-fil-A Opening New Restaurant in NYC

There is a new Chick-fil-A coming to the Big Apple.

The New York Post reports the restaurant chain has signed a deal to open at 711 Lexington Ave., between East 57th and 58th streets.

The 12,000-square-foot building used to be home to Modell’s Sporting Goods and will include the ground, lower level and second floors.

It’s not clear when the restaurant will open, but the Post reports the deal was completed at the end of last year.

The Atlanta-based chain already has four locations in New York City, including one in the Financial District, which is the largest one in the country.

Chick-fil-A is a fan favorite in the tri-state as a recent report revealed it as the region's most popular fast-food chain.

