What to Know For the first time in history, Chicago has elected an African American woman to be the city's next mayor

AFM, a rare, mysterious and sometimes deadly paralyzing illness is starting to alarm public health officials because it's striking more kids

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are expected in court to face charges they participated in a college admissions cheating scam

Lori Lightfoot to Become Chicago's First Black Female Mayor

For the first time in history, Chicago has elected an African American woman to be the city's next mayor. Lori Lightfoot claimed a resounding victory over Toni Preckwinkle to win the runoff election, with the Associated Press calling the race in her favor at 7:45 CST, just 45 minutes after polls closed. "Today, you did more than make history. You created a movement for change," Lightfoot said in a victory speech before a crowd of supporters. Lightfoot won 74% of the vote, compared to 26% for Preckwinkle, with 97% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m., election results showed. Early returns showed that Lightfoot won all 50 wards in a clean sweep across the city, including a victory in Preckwinkle's home base of the 4th Ward on the city's South Side. As one of 14 candidates in February's election, Lightfoot won just 11 wards outright, largely on the city's North Side.

US Health Officials Alarmed by Paralyzing Illness in Kids

One morning last fall, 4-year-old Joey Wilcox woke up with the left side of his face drooping. It was the first sign of an unfolding nightmare. Three days later, Joey was in a hospital intensive care unit, unable to move his arms or legs or sit up. Spinal taps and other tests failed to find a cause. Doctors worried he was about to lose the ability to breathe. "It's devastating," said his father, Jeremy Wilcox, of Herndon, Virginia. "Your healthy child can catch a cold — and then become paralyzed." Joey, who survived but still suffers some of the effects, was one of 228 confirmed victims in the U.S. last year of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a rare, mysterious and sometimes deadly paralyzing illness that seems to ebb and flow on an every-other-year cycle and is beginning to alarm public health officials because it is striking more and more children.

US Experts Reviewing Low-Carb, Other Diets for Guidelines

With keto-friendly recipes sweeping social media, some followers of low-carb eating are hoping for a nod of approval in the upcoming U.S. dietary guidelines that advise Americans on what to eat. It may seem minor, but backers say low-carb's inclusion could influence nutrition advice that doctors give and help shape government food programs like school lunches. Currently, the guidelines cite the Mediterranean, vegetarian and other diets as examples of healthy eating. Last year, U.S. health officials said low-carb diets will be reviewed along with other eating styles for the 2020 update to the guidelines. Backers are hopeful because the panel of experts selected to review the evidence includes members nominated by Atkins Nutritionals and a beef industry group. The group had its first meeting last week and is expected to issue a report to help shape the guidelines by next year. Low carb's consideration comes amid skepticism of nutrition research for producing confusing advice. Low-carb supporters say rising obesity rates show conventional wisdom about nutrition, reflected in the guidelines, doesn't work for everyone.

Loughlin, Huffman Due in Court in College Admissions Scam

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are expected in court to face charges that they participated in a wide-ranging college admissions cheating scam. The actresses along with Loughlin's fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and dozens of others were charged last month in a scheme in which authorities say parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe college coaches and rig test scores to get their children into elite universities. Neither Huffman nor Loughlin and Giannulli have publicly commented on the allegations. They and other parents are scheduled to make their first appearances in Boston's federal court. Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom "Full House" in the 1980s and '90s, and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither participated in the sport.

Mick Jagger Reportedly to Undergo Heart Surgery

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will reportedly have heart surgery. The news comes days after the band postponed its North American tour following doctors' telling Jagger he needed to take a break from touring to receive medical treatment. The procedure will take place Friday in New York and the rocker is expected to make a full recovery and return to the stage this summer, according to Rolling Stone magazine. In a tweet, the band wrote that it was postponing shows in the U.S. and Canada due to Jagger's health. "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly," the band posted.