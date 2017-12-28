Police Disperse Some 1,000 'Disorderly' Young People at Cherry Hill Mall - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Police Disperse Some 1,000 'Disorderly' Young People at Cherry Hill Mall

Police arrest 5 juveniles after group of 700 to 1,000 young people cause disturbance at Cherry Hill Mall

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Some 1,000 juveniles swarmed the Cherry Hill Mall Tuesday night causing a disturbance that required police intervention.

    (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

    Five juveniles were arrested as police worked to disperse a group of up to 1,000 unruly young people at the Cherry Hill Mall the day after Christmas.

    Officers responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to find a large group  of juveniles near the J.C. Penney wing, Cherry Hill police said. Authorities estimated the crowd to number 700 to 1,000 and described them as "disorderly."

    As officers dispersed the crowd, five minors — one from Cherry Hill and four from Camden — were arrested for charges ranging from resisting arrest to disorderly conduct, police said.

    No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said.

    "The safety and security of our shoppers, retailers, and employees are always top priority," the mall said in a prepared statement. "The day after Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year at the mall."

    Police said there appeared to be no adult supervision for the kids.

    Video posted to social media shows some retailers lowering security gates, trapping shoppers inside, as the melee unfolds.

    Witness Kolby Eleazer said its tradition for young people in the area to go to the mall the day after Christmas to have a good time but it turned sour Tuesday night.

    "Kids [were] running up and down the escalator the wrong way, so they shut them off, but they just kept going up and down," Eleazer told NBC10 Wednesday.

    Some people did appear to throw punches without warning and others got trampled in the ensuing pandemonium, Eleazer said. Police quickly broke things up before anyone could be seriously hurt.

    "We thank the police and our security partners for their assistance and commitment to ensuring the comfort and safety of the shopping center," the mall said.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us