Chemical Spill Shuts Down Manhattan Street; 1 Seriously Hurt - NBC New York
Chemical Spill Shuts Down Manhattan Street; 1 Seriously Hurt

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a chemical spill on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning, authorities say

    • 25 gallons of sodium hydroxide, a highly caustic compound also known as lye, spilled on East 61st Street near Madison Avenue

    • A cause of the accident is under investigation

    One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a chemical spill on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning, authorities say. 

    Firefighters swarmed the scene on 61st Street, near Madison Avenue, after getting a call about the accident shortly before 7 a.m. Officials say the truck somehow spilled 25 gallons of sodium hydroxide, a highly caustic compound also known as lye that can cause severe chemical burns. 

    The roadway was shut down in the area for at least two hours. Chopper 4 showed more than a dozen responders and two or three ambulances at the scene.

    A cause of the accident is under investigation. 

