What to Know A chemical lab was found in a detached NY garage when cops responded to a call about a man hurt on Long Island Friday

It wasn't exactly clear what was inside the garage, but "rescue units did back away from the area," Long Beach police said

The investigation is ongoing; West Beech Street between Laurelton and Lafayette boulevards was completely shut down

Hazmat crews swarmed a Long Island community early Friday after a call about an unconscious man led to the discovery of an apparent chemical lab in the garage of a private home, authorities say.

When authorities responded to the private home on West Beech Street in Long Beach around 8 a.m., they found materials in a detached garage that triggered a major response, officials said. It wasn't clear exactly what they found, but police said "rescue units did back away from the area," consistent with their training.

Footage from the scene showed a major law enforcement response as hazmat and recon teams from the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office flooded what appeared to otherwise be a quiet neighborhood. Roughly a dozen vehicles, sirens flashing, and far more officers responded.

Authorities said they did a full assessment on how the man got hurt, though didn't release information on their findings. Decontamination efforts were underway.

West Beech Street between Laurelton and Lafayette boulevards was shut down to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions to assist in the investigation.