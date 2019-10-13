Chef Leticia's Black Bean & Turkey Sausage Soup Recipe - NBC New York
Chef Leticia's Black Bean & Turkey Sausage Soup Recipe

    Chef Leticia's Black Bean & Turkey Sausage Soup

    Chef Leticia Moreinos Schwartz shares her recipe for black bean and turkey sausage soup with Pat Battle.

    Chef Leticia Moreinos Schwartz stopped by 30 Rockefeller Center on Sunday to share her recipe for black bean and turkey sausage soup with Pat Battle.

    The full recipe is below: 

    Ingredients (yield: 4 servings)

    2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

    3 turkey or chicken sausages (about ½ lb)

    3 cloves garlic, finely minced

    Half onion, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

    2 scallions (white and green parts), chopped

    2 plum tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

    1 teaspoon dried oregano

    Freshly ground pepper

    ¾ cup chicken stock

    ¾ cup water

    1½ cups cooked black beans (or ½ lb or 1 cup dry black beans)

    2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

    Preparation:

    In a skillet over medium low heat, warm the olive oil. Remove the sausage from the case, and add in chunks to the pan, breaking up with a wooden spoon. Cook the sausage all the way through, until it just starts to brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and cover to keep moist.

    Using the same pan, add a little bit more oil if necessary, add the garlic and cook until it just starts to turn lightly golden brown, then add the onion and scallions, and cook until soft for about 5 minutes.

    Add the tomatoes and oregano, and continue cooking, over low heat, until the mixture looks soft and flavorful. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

    Add the broth and water, and bring it to a boil. Add the beans, sausage, and juices that have accumulated in the bowl; bring to a boil again, and immediately reduce the heat to a simmer. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Partially cover and cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve warm.

