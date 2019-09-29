Chef Esty Wolbe's Pastrami Leek Galette Recipe

Kosher.com Chef Esty Wolbe stopped by Rockefeller Center on Sunday to share her pastrami leek galette recipe for Rosh Hashanah. The full recipe is below:

Galette dough

1 1/2 c all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

9 Tbsp vegan butter, cold and cubed

4-5 Tbsp ice water

Combine flour, sugar, salt and vegan butter in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S blade and pulse until mixture resembles coarse sand. Add ice water 1 Tbsp at a time until a cohesive dough comes together. Press into a disk, wrap with plastic and refrigerate at least an hour. Dough may be frozen. Thaw before using.

Pastrami Leek Filling

6 oz pastrami, sliced, divided

3 leeks, thinly sliced

5 oz cremini mushrooms, halved and sliced

3 springs thyme, plus more for garnish

7 oz Heaven and Earth riced cauliflower (1/2 package)

Salt and pepper to taste

3 Tbsp white wine, optional

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

2 eggs, divided

In a large skillet, heat half of the pastrami over high heat until crisp. Remove from pan and set aside. In the remaining drippings, saute the remaining pastrami, leeks, mushrooms and thyme. The tender leaves will fall off the stems which can easily be removed later on. Add riced cauliflower and season with salt and pepper. Add wine and smoked paprika and saute over medium high heat until most of the water evaporates. The high heat will caramelize the leeks and mushrooms slightly. Remove from heat and cool. When cool, stir in one beaten egg and mix until uniform.

Preheat oven to 400°F

Meanwhile, roll the dough into a large circle onto parchment paper. Pour the pastrami leek mixture onto the center of the rolled out dough and spread into an even layer, leaving the outermost inch of dough free, for folding. Gently fold the dough over the filling, pleating as you make your way around the circumference. Brush with beaten egg and bake 30 minutes.

Top with crispy pastrami and a few thyme leaves.