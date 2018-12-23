Chef Andre Daquigan's Salmon With Sundried Tomato Pesto

Chef Andre Daquigan, who is working with the charity God's Love We Deliver, prepares salmon with sundried tomato pesto and Israeli couscous.

Chef Andre Daquigan, who is working with the charity God's Love We Deliver, cooked salmon with sundried tomato pesto and Israeli couscous at 30 Rock on Sunday.

The chef shared his recipes below:

Salmon with Sundried Tomato Pesto and Israeli Couscous

(Serves four)

4 salmon filet portions

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Canola oil, to sauté

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ pound Israeli couscous, cooked

¼ cup red pepper, small dice

¼ cup green pepper, small dice

¼ cup yellow pepper, small dice

2 tbsp. red onion, small dice

¼ cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lemon wedges, garnish

For Pesto

½ cup sundried tomatoes

½ cups roasted red peppers

1-2 small garlic cloves, peeled

½-1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Season salmon filets salt and white pepper.

2. Preheat sauté pan over medium heat. Coat bottom of pan with canola oil. Sauté salmon filets until desired temperature. Reserve on warm plates.

3. Combine all ingredients for pesto in food processor or blender. Puree until sauce like consistency. Adjust with extra virgin olive oil if necessary. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Blend Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar and extra virgin olive oil to form a simple vinaigrette. Toss cooked couscous with diced peppers, parsley and vinaigrette. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

5. Serve salmon filets with couscous. Garnish with lemon wedges.