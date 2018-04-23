Going out in New York City can sometimes put a hole in your pocket, but it doesn’t have to.
A recent Time Out report reveals some tasty choices for cheap pizza around the five boroughs.
Speedy Romeo
With one location on the Lower East Side and one in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, this pizzeria has several “menu staples” and a $20 pie will easily fill you and friend up.
Prince Street Pizza
The line may look intimidating, but Time Out says it’s quick-moving. For less than $4 you can get your hands on a plain Neapolitan-style slice or throw an extra buck down for a thick slice of Sicilian-style with spicy pepperoni and yummy mozzarella.
Corner Hill at Gotham Market
Grab a delicious slice with a light crust from a stand at Hell Kitchen’s Gotham West Market. With slices less than $5, Time Out reports you can’t go wrong the Margherita slice.
Table 87
These Sicilian-style squares in Brooklyn Heights are served with tasty toppings and fresh basil. The extra large slice still sits at under $5, do we need to say more?
Best Pizza
Open for business in Williamsburg’s former Brooklyn Star space and offers $3 slices. They come topped with seasonal vegetables and local goods, but Time Out reports the special is the Grandma Pizza.
Di Fara Pizza
This Italian-based, cash-only pizzeria in Midwood are reported to be one of the city’s best. The dough is made fresh several time a day with super thin crust. A pie may ring in at $28, but a delicious slice is only $5.
Giuseppina
Although cash-only, Giuseppina is a cozy, brick-oven pizzeria serving ample toppings along with calzones. Need a drink? They serve beer and wine.
Joe’s Pizza
Grab a quick slice over the counter at this well-crafted pizzeria in the Greenwich Village. Thin-crust slices go for just $2.75, according to Time Out.
Kesté Pizza & Vino
In the same neighborhood as Joe’s Pizza is this Neapolitan wood-fired pizzeria that is also serving up vegan and gluten-free options.
Lee’s Tavern
Jump on a ferry to get to this Staten-Island based pizzeria. Grab a bite of the sausage and zesty red sauce slice or plain for under $8.