A charter bus struck and killed a 28-year-old woman in lower Manhattan Thursday evening, police say.

The unidentified victim, who's from Long Island, was hit by the bus at Centre and Leonard at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Passenger Demetric Pringle said the bus had just made a left turn onto Leonard when it stopped, and the frantic driver rushed off the bus. He returned and pleaded Pringle to help.

"He was panicked," said Pringle. "Said 'I need 911.'"

Another passenger Gaelen Smith said they couldn't feel anything. The people on the bus had no idea a woman was laying pinned beneath the rear of the bus.

But a bystander outside told News 4 New York said it was immediately a dire situation. The woman wasn't responsive when he frantically called for her to wake up or say something, he said.

She was taken to New York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"I was shocked," said Pringle. "This is somebody's mother, sister, daughter, waiting for her to come home, and she won't."

Passengers on board the bus, which is operated by NYC Style Limo, waited for another bus to continue their trip to Memphis.

The 50-year-old driver was in police custody, though charges were not immediately clear.