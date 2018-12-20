NYPD: Charter Bus Hits, Kills Woman in Lower Manhattan - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Rain, Wind Threaten Travel Chaos
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Charter Bus Hits, Kills Woman in Lower Manhattan

By John Chandler

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NYPD: Charter Bus Hits, Kills Woman in Lower Manhattan
    News 4 NY

    What to Know

    • A 28-year-old woman was struck and killed by a charter bus in Lower Manhattan Thursday evening, police say

    • The bus driver stayed on the scene; it's not clear if charges were filed

    • The victim has not been identified, but police say she was from Long Island

    A charter bus struck and killed a 28-year-old woman in lower Manhattan Thursday evening, police say. 

    The unidentified victim, who's from Long Island, was hit by the bus at Centre and Leonard at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

    Passenger Demetric Pringle said the bus had just made a left turn onto Leonard when it stopped, and the frantic driver rushed off the bus. He returned and pleaded Pringle to help.

    "He was panicked," said Pringle. "Said 'I need 911.'"

    Another passenger Gaelen Smith said they couldn't feel anything. The people on the bus had no idea a woman was laying pinned beneath the rear of the bus. 

    But a bystander outside told News 4 New York said it was immediately a dire situation. The woman wasn't responsive when he frantically called for her to wake up or say something, he said.

    She was taken to New York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    "I was shocked," said Pringle. "This is somebody's mother, sister, daughter, waiting for her to come home, and she won't." 

    Passengers on board the bus, which is operated by NYC Style Limo, waited for another bus to continue their trip to Memphis. 

    The 50-year-old driver was in police custody, though charges were not immediately clear. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us