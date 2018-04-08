The roof of the bus is completely mangled

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York that 24 people are injured after state police say a bus struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.

Video and pictures from the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead show the bus' entire roof mangled.

One person is seriously injured, the sources tell News 4. The conditions of the other 23 people injured weren't immediately clear.

Trucks and buses are not allowed on the Southern State Parkway due to the low overpasses.

The Westbound lanes of the roadway are open, but the eastbound lanes between exits 17 and 19 are currently closed.