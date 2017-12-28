What to Know Charles Robinson, 71, was found unconscious in his midtown penthouse on Feb. 28, 2015; authorities thought he had fallen given his history

Investigators have reopened the 2015 case of a 71-year-old man who died after what at the time appeared to have been a fall in his luxury midtown penthouse after the city's medical examiner, more than two years later, ruled his death was not an accident.

Police said Thursday that the medical examiner deemed the Feb. 28, 2015 death of Charles Robinson a homicide. Authorities initially believed Robinson had died accidentally; he was taking sleeping pills and other medicines for various health ailments and had a history of falling.

When Robinson was found unconscious in his East 48th Street home two and a half years ago, his injuries appeared to be consistent with falling, police said. The medical examiner's office has since determined that Robinson's injuries were not in fact from a fall, but from intentional blunt impact, apparently at the hands of another person.

Police did not release information on any possible suspect or motive.