Charging Cow at Livestock Auction Injures 18-Year-Old in New Jersey, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Charging Cow at Livestock Auction Injures 18-Year-Old in New Jersey, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Charging Cow at Livestock Auction Injures 18-Year-Old in New Jersey, Police Say
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • Cops in northern NJ say 18-year-old man suffered head and facial injuries after a cow charged at him Tuesday morning at a livestock auction

    • Hackettstown Police say they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. and responded to the Livestock Auction Market

    • Police say a cow charged at the man who then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp, suffering head and facial injuries

    Police in northern New Jersey say an 18-year-old man suffered head and facial injuries after a cow charged at him Tuesday morning at a livestock auction.

    Hackettstown Police say they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. and responded to the Livestock Auction Market, finding the young man alert and conscious.

    According to an investigation, it was determined that the man was attempting to put a cow into a stall when the cow pushed back and charged at him.

    Police say the man then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp, suffering head and facial injuries.

    Top News Photos: Hong Kong Protests on China's Anniversary

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Hong Kong Protests on China's 70th Anniversary
    Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    The young man was subsequently transported to Morristown Medical Center. His identity or condition are unknown.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us