Police in northern New Jersey say an 18-year-old man suffered head and facial injuries after a cow charged at him Tuesday morning at a livestock auction.

Hackettstown Police say they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. and responded to the Livestock Auction Market, finding the young man alert and conscious.

According to an investigation, it was determined that the man was attempting to put a cow into a stall when the cow pushed back and charged at him.

Police say the man then got knocked into a gate and fell down a concrete ramp, suffering head and facial injuries.

The young man was subsequently transported to Morristown Medical Center. His identity or condition are unknown.

No other information was immediately available.