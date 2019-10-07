26 Arrested After Protesters Deface Iconic 'Charging Bull' Statue on Wall Street - NBC New York
26 Arrested After Protesters Deface Iconic 'Charging Bull' Statue on Wall Street

Video from the scene showed the protest group staging a die-in around the bull, holding tombstones and "blood"-spattered fake money

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    • A group of climate change protesters doused Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue with a substance meant to look like blood on Monday

    • Their message: the financial community has "blood on its hands;" 26 people were arrested

    • Video from the scene showed the protest group staging a die-in around the bull, holding tombstones and "blood"-spattered fake money

    A group of climate change protesters doused Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue with a substance meant to look like blood on Monday, saying the financial community has "blood on its hands."

    Police arrested 26 protesters. Professional cleaners were brought in to power-wash the bull and remove the mix of corn syrup and red dye. 

    Video from the scene showed the protest group staging a die-in around the bull, holding tombstones and "blood"-spattered fake money.

    One of the demonstrators from the group Extinction Rebellion mounted the iconic statue, waving the movement's flag. 

