What to Know A group of climate change protesters doused Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue with a substance meant to look like blood on Monday

Their message: the financial community has "blood on its hands;" 26 people were arrested

Video from the scene showed the protest group staging a die-in around the bull, holding tombstones and "blood"-spattered fake money

Police arrested 26 protesters. Professional cleaners were brought in to power-wash the bull and remove the mix of corn syrup and red dye.

One of the demonstrators from the group Extinction Rebellion mounted the iconic statue, waving the movement's flag.