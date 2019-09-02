What to Know Storm Team 4 continues to track the storms and clouds moving through the area

Storms that will form could contain damaging wind gusts, severe downpour and hail

A tornado or two also can't be ruled out

The tri-state's dry stretch comes to an end on Labor Day with a few showers and thunderstorms expected across the region, Storm Team 4 says.

With the increase in clouds and humidity, best chances for rain will come during the afternoon and evening. Storms that will form could contain damaging wind gusts, severe downpour and hail, according to Storm Team 4. A tornado or two also can't be ruled out.

While Monday will be party sunny, it will also be warm and humid with highs in upper 70s. Anyone who's heading out to the beach is advised to be aware of the high rip current risks. Check the latest weather alert in your neighborhood here.

Track the weather using our interactive radar below.

Extreme Weather Photos: Record Heat Threatens Europe