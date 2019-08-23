What to Know Storm Team 4 continues to track the storms and clouds moving through the area.

As a cold front slowly moves southward, it brings along lingering showers, possibly into the afternoon commute, Storm Team 4 says.

The slight weather disturbance will keep showers lined up through the area and southward into at least the lunch hour, but possibly longer

The tri-state is experiencing a cold front, with cooler, drier air on the way. However, as the cold front slowly moves southward, it brings along lingering showers, possibly into the afternoon commute, Storm Team 4 says.

The slight weather disturbance will keep showers lined up through the area and southward into at least late morning and the lunch hour, however rain is also a possibility as we head into Friday’s evening commute, Storm Team 4 says. Check the latest weather alert in your neighborhood here.

Friday temperatures are on track to stay in the 70s and near 80 in the city, a cool relief after the humidity felt in the area over the last couple of days.

The news of the persistent chance of rain throughout Friday comes after strong and gusty storms that rumbled into the city Thursday evening brought a deluge of rain, plenty of thunder, lightning -- and leaving thousands customers on Long Island with no power.

However, there is better weather on the horizon. After the light rain moves out on Friday afternoon, a pleasant weekend with below-average temperatures and abundant sunshine awaits, with Saturday bringing along with it a lot of sunshine and temperatures reaching a high of 80, according to Storm Team 4.

However, this nice temperature may be short lived as there is the possibility of a few spotty showers between Sunday and Tuesday next week, which signals a return to high humidity.

Track the weather using our interactive radar below.

