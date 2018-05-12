A security guard at Century 21 was charged with assault in this takedown of a suspected shoplifter. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A security guard at Century 21 was charged with assaulting a suspected teen shoplifter, police said Saturday.

Acosta Wilson, 24, was arrested and charged with assault, the NYPD said. Police determined he used excessive force in part because of a video that has gone viral, in which the teen is on the ground shouting, "I can't breath."

Police sources said the Victor Roberson, 19, of Brooklyn, put two pair of Prada shoes into his backpack Friday night and walked out of the store on Cortland Street.

A security guard followed him out of the store and got into a physical altercation with him while trying to put him into custody, police said.

The video shows him on the ground with the guard on top of him. Roberson can be heard shouting "I can't breath" as eyewitnesses shoot video and some try to intervene on his behalf.

Roberson was treated at New York Presbyterian Hosptial for neck and back pain.

Roberson was also arrested and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.