Case of Body Found in Central Park Ruled a Homicide

The man's body was discovered Tuesday morning by Lasker Pool in the northern section of the park, and police are investigating how he died and how the body got there. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

What to Know Police found the body of a man in Central Park Tuesday morning, authorities said

Officers responded to call just after 10:30 a.m. of an unconscious man near Lasker Pool and East Drive within the park, by East 106th Street

The man's death has been ruled a homicide; he has not been identified

The death of a man whose body was discovered by camp counselors in Central Park has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim, who had head trauma when he was found near Lasker Pool and East Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, has not been identified. The man had blood on the back of his head and bruising on his face, according to police sources.

Camp counselors at the pool, located in the northern section of the park near the Harlem Meer, first discovered the body, police sources told News 4.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cops had surrounded the pool area for the afternoon and into the evening.

The pool remained open Tuesday despite the gruesome finding nearby.

There was no information on possible suspects or a cause of death Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.