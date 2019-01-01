22-Year-Old Man Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run

A 22-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island Tuesday morning, police say.

The young homeless man, identified as Taekwon Campbell, was hit on Lowell Avenue, north of Cypress Street, in Central Islip at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. The driver then left the scene, leaving Campbell to die along the road.

Police haven't released a description of the car that hit Campbell. Workers at a nearby deli said investigators took surveillance video that could provide clues.

A woman who didn't want to be identified said Campbell was her onetime foster child.

"He stayed with me from 13 until 21," she said. "Since he left my house, he's been out on the street sleeping in different places where he couldn't be."

"It's a terrible thing. I am distraught," she said.