See Inside Emily Blunt's Gorgeous Brooklyn Townhouse, Now in Contract for $8 Million
26 minutes ago
Actor couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski bought a stunning townhouse in Park Slope a bit more than a year ago, then quickly put it back on the market. And it didn't take long for the 5,200-square-foot, seven-bedroom haven to find a buyer, even at $8 million. The property at 586 4th Street is in contract for its asking price, according to Corcoran's website. But you can still take a look inside. And see the full listing here.