 Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at These 5 New York City Events - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

St. Patrick's Parade

World's biggest, oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue on March 17

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at These 5 New York City Events

5 PHOTOS

Monday, Mar 12, 2018

The only thing better than St. Patrick’s Day is when it falls on a Saturday. The iconic NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. along 5th Avenue between 44th Street and 79th Street.

There will be many celebrations around the city for those who want to celebrate before, during or after the parade, so celebrate your Irish pride and check out these some of these events.
More Photo Galleries
Several Dead, Cars Trapped After Miami Bridge Collapses
See the Designs for George Lucas' LA Museum
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us