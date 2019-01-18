On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday to honor the activist and leader's life and his achievements in the mission to end racial segregation and inequality, there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the best tributes and events taking place around the city:

Photo credit: Rachel Neville

Kupferberg Presents: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Sunday January 20, 4:00 p.m.

Kupeferberg Center of the Arts, Flushing, NY

This event brings together activists, artists and civic leaders who all come together to celebrate Martin Luther King’s life and vision. The Kupferberg Center invites the Dance Theatre of Harlem a multi-cultural ballet dance institution. The founder Arthur Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children (especially in Harlem) the opportunity to learn how to dance.

Photo credit: Bewulf Sheehan

Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

Monday January 21, 10:30 a.m.

Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY

One of New York City’s largest public celebration, the 33rd annual Brooklyn tribute will feature world-renowned activists, public figures, civic leaders, musicians and other performers who will honor King’s legacy. Tarana Burke, founder of #MeToo, will deliver the keynote speech.

Photo credit: Dirk Vanderwalker

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Historic Harlem Walking Tour

Monday January 21, 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Various Locations, NY

Hosted by Big Onion, known for their popular walking tours in New York City. This tour will celebrate the many African-Americans who fought for equal rights, and explore the history of Harlem and African-American culture. This event will look at how the context of the Great Migration in American History drove the neighborhood’s transformation.

Photo credit: Alize Lietaer

Harlem Gospel Choir MLK Day Matinee

Monday, Janauary 21 12:30 p.m.

Sony Hall, New York, N.Y.

You might want to come hungry to this all you can eat home style southern buffet. The gospel performance will be by the world famous Harlem Gospel Choir who have been praised by people such as Diana Ross.

2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Commerative March

Monday January 21, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Various Locations

A tradition at the Manhattan Country School, this march is organized by the students. The kids are able to choose the theme and write speeches about civil right issues both in the past and present.

Besides events, MLK Day of Serviceis a great opportunity to join a project already planned in your neighbourhood or develop your own project with family, friends, and your neighbors. You can also find out if your job/organization have any volunteer opportunities.

Find a MLK Day Volunteer Opportunity

Find a volunteer opportunity in your area. As Dr. King said, "Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, "What are you doing for others?'"