Cause of Fire Revealed That Killed Woman on Upper East Side

Flames broke out on the third floor of the First Avenue apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

What to Know A woman was found dead in a third floor Upper East Side apartment after a fire ripped through the building early Friday

The fire broke out in the building on First Avenue; it was contained to the dead woman's apartment, authorities say

A firefighter also suffered a minor injury; no residents of the building were displaced by the blaze

A fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in her Upper East Side apartment was sparked by an extension cord, firefighters said Saturday.

Audrey Bergensten was found dead on Friday morning in the bathroom of her one-bedroom apartment on First Avenue and 91st Street, the FDNY said.

The smoke alarm in her apartment wasn't working, the FDNY said.

The fire was contained to her home and put out quickly, firefighters said.

No one in the building was displaced. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The deadly fire came less than two days after six people, including four young children, died when a blaze ripped through their fifth-floor apartment in Harlem.

Investigators say that fire started in the kitchen, apparently sparked by a stove burner that had been left in the "on" position overnight.