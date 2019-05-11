Cause of Fire Revealed That Killed Woman on Upper East Side - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cause of Fire Revealed That Killed Woman on Upper East Side

The fire was contained to the woman's apartment

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Dead in East Harlem Apartment Fire

    Flames broke out on the third floor of the First Avenue apartment. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A woman was found dead in a third floor Upper East Side apartment after a fire ripped through the building early Friday

    • The fire broke out in the building on First Avenue; it was contained to the dead woman's apartment, authorities say

    • A firefighter also suffered a minor injury; no residents of the building were displaced by the blaze

    A fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in her Upper East Side apartment was sparked by an extension cord, firefighters said Saturday.  

    Audrey Bergensten was found dead on Friday morning in the bathroom of her one-bedroom apartment on First Avenue and 91st Street, the FDNY said. 

    The smoke alarm in her apartment wasn't working, the FDNY said. 

    The fire was contained to her home and put out quickly, firefighters said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    No one in the building was displaced. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

    The deadly fire came less than two days after six people, including four young children, died when a blaze ripped through their fifth-floor apartment in Harlem.

    Investigators say that fire started in the kitchen, apparently sparked by a stove burner that had been left in the "on" position overnight. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us