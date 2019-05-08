What to Know 3-year-old Zoey Pereira died from burns to her body and smoke inhalation after being locked inside a burning car in Queens

The flaming Audi had its doors chained shut, according to law enforcement sources.

The girl's father is hospitalized with burn-related injuries and is in police custody.

The 3-year-old Queens girl found locked inside a burning car died as a result of burns to her body and smoke inhalation, according to the medical examiner.

Zoey Pereira was discovered by police in Springfield Gardens inside a flaming Audi with its doors chained shut from the inside Sunday night, according to alw enforcement sources.

A gas can could be seen near the charred vehicle, footage from the scene shows.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The girl’s father was found by cops shortly after in a nearby park covered in burns. The 39-year-old is hospitalized with burn-related injuries and is in police custody, sources said, with no charges filed so far.

The police investigation is still ongoing.