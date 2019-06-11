The MTA chair has admitted he never phoned the family of a young mother found dead in a Manhattan subway — a decision he now says he regrets. Andrew Siff reports.

The New York City Medical Examiner has ruled that the mother who was found dead at the bottom of subway station steps in January died from an irregular heartbeat that was complicated by an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid.

Malaysia Goodson, a 22-year-old mom from Stamford, died inside the Seventh Avenue B D E subway station on Jan. 28, a stroller with her 1-year-old daughter Ryhlee in it still in her arms.

The official cause of death for Goodson was ruled "cardiac arrhythmia complicating hyperthyroidism with cardiac hypertrophy." The city's Chief Medical Examiner had previously ruled that Goodson had no signs of "significant trauma," and it appeared her death could be related to a "pre-existing medical condition."

Regardless of the cause, Goodson's death — at a station that does not have an elevator, just two escalators that go up —prompted mass calls for increased accessibility across the city's transit system, including from the mayor himself.

At an MTA board meeting in March, MTA acting chair Freddy Ferrer acknowledged that neither he nor New York City Transit Authority president Andy Byford ever called the Goodson family to offer condolences, and said it was a mistake.

“It’s generally customary that police officials do that. Let me cut to the chase. Sorry that it didn’t happen. That’s regrettable," he said. "What happened with Ms. Goodson was unbelievably tragic...and that's why we're redoubling our efforts to make our system a lot more accessible."

At the time of the incident, Mayor Bill de Blasio said her death never should have happened. "The subway system is not accessible for everyone and that's an environment the MTA should not allow," he tweeted.