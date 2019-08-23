Cat Reunited With Owner in Dutchess County After 11 Years - NBC New York
Cat Reunited With Owner in Dutchess County After 11 Years

Published Aug 23, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Updated 3 hours ago

    Tiger the cat went missing when it was just 3 years old. Now, 11 years later, the feline has been reunited with its owner in Dutchess County. (Published Friday, Aug. 23, 2019)

    This reunion between a Dutchess County woman and her pet was 11 years in the making − and it took years of dedication from a SPCA staff member to make it happen.

    Dutchess County SPCA staff Carol O'Connell reunited Maggie with her missing cat, Tiger, on Thursday after she spent three years trying to earn the trust of the stray cat who had been coming by her home every now and again, the animal organization said.

    O'Connell borrowed a micro-chip scanner from the shelter, used it on the cat and discovered that Tiger wasn't always a stray cat. She found that the feline was registered to Maggie, who had not seen her pet since he was 3 years old.

    Now at 14 years old, Tiger was returned to his family.

    "He was in remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long," Dutchess County SPCA said in statement.

