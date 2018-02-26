Cash Stolen From Donation Boxes at New Jersey Church: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cash Stolen From Donation Boxes at New Jersey Church: Report

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cash Stolen From Donation Boxes at New Jersey Church: Report

    What to Know

    • Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief, or thieves, that broke into two donation boxes at a church on Saturday, authorities say

    • The Record reports that the theft occurred in Clifton between 3 and 3:30 p.m. at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church

    • Police said there is no indication that the burglary is related to two other church burglaries that occurred last year in Clifton

    Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief, or thieves, who broke into two donation boxes at a church on Saturday, according to a published report.

    The Record reports that the theft occurred at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Clifton between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

    Police said entry was gained through a side door, but that there appeared to be no signs of a forced entry, according to The Record.

    A church employee was allegedly away from the building when the theft occurred.

    Top News Photos: Angels Honor Victims of Shooting

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Terry Spencer/AP

    Police said there is no indication that the burglary is related to two other church burglaries that occurred last year in Clifton, The Record reports.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division at 973-470-5908.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us