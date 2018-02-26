What to Know Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief, or thieves, that broke into two donation boxes at a church on Saturday, authorities say

Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief, or thieves, who broke into two donation boxes at a church on Saturday, according to a published report.

The Record reports that the theft occurred at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Clifton between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Police said entry was gained through a side door, but that there appeared to be no signs of a forced entry, according to The Record.

A church employee was allegedly away from the building when the theft occurred.

Police said there is no indication that the burglary is related to two other church burglaries that occurred last year in Clifton, The Record reports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clifton Police Department Detective Division at 973-470-5908.