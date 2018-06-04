Captain Lawrence, Carvel Team up for 'Fudgie the Beer'

If you like ice cream cakes and beer, Carvel and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company have treat for you.

The beloved ice cream cake maker and Westchester County brewery teamed up to create a "Fudgie the Beer" stout in honor of Carvel's Fudgie the Whale cakes.

The stout is brewed with Carvel's signature chocolate crunchies and fudge and is 6 percent alcohol by volume. Captain Lawrence said the beer pairs well with smoked foods, and -- of course -- chocolate and espresso desserts.

Fudgie today @ 4! 2-4packs per person. #whaleofabeer A post shared by Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. (@captlawrence) on May 30, 2018 at 10:05am PDT



The first batch of Fudgie the Beer went on sale on Wednesday and sold out that same day.

But if you missed out on the collaboration, you could still be in luck -- the brewery is offering milkshakes at its Elmsford beer hall on Wednesday and will have another batch of Fudgie the Beer cans available on June 15.

The beer will only be available at Captain Lawrence's Elmsford brewhouse.

Wild Food Crazes: Tarantula Burgers