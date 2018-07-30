What to Know The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes has slowed down after days of growth

Destructive Fires Continue to Rage Across Northern California

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes has slowed down after days of explosive growth, giving officials hope even as they announced the discovery of a sixth fatality. Bret Gouvea, the California Department of Forestry and Fire spoke at a news conference with fire and law enforcement officials. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said authorities found a sixth victim of the blaze at a home that was consumed by flames, though he declined to say where. The victim's identity was not released. The sheriff's department is also investigating seven missing persons reports, Bosenko said. Redding police have an additional 11 reports of missing people, though many of them may simply not have checked in with friends or family, said Redding police Sgt. Todd Cogle. The so-called Carr Fire that affected Redding — a city of about 92,000 people — was ignited by a vehicle problem on Monday about 10 miles west of the city.

Trump Says He's “Willing to Shut Down Government” Over Border Security

President Trump said he would consider shutting down the government if Democrats refuse to vote for his immigration proposals, including a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Republicans, trying to protect their majority in Congress, are playing down the chance of a shutdown as the November election nears. Trump, however, isn't backing away from the idea. Trump returned to the idea of shutting down the government over the border wall after meeting at the White House last week with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to discuss the fall legislative agenda. McConnell, asked about a shutdown during a Kentucky radio interview, said it was not going to happen. He did acknowledge, however, that the border funding issue was unlikely to be resolved before the midterm elections.

Legionella Bacteria Found in New York City Hospital, Officials Say

A type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was detected at Jacobi Medical Center -- resulting in extreme water restrictions at the Bronx hospital, according to officials. NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates the hospital, says that a required routine of testing potable water supply “found low levels of Legionella bacteria.” No cases have been reported of Legionnaires’ disease -- a type of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella, which tends to grow in warm water. The disease is contracted by breathing in water droplets contaminated with the bacterium. In most cases, the bacterium can be traced to plumbing systems where conditions are favorable for Legionella growth.

Teen Infested With Hookworms After Trip to South Florida Beach

A Tennessee woman says her son became infected with hookworms after a visit to a South Florida Beach. Kelli Dumas posted photos of her 17-year-old son Michael's infected feet to Facebook after he visited Pompano Beach during a mission trip last month. She said he was buried in the sand and became infected, along with four other people on the trip. Hookworms are often contracted by coming into contact with soil that has been contaminated by animal feces. Walking on the soil barefoot can lead to contracting the hookworms, according to the CDC. The Florida Department of Health in Broward County said it launched an investigation after receiving four reports of animal-associated hookworm infections.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” Shoots to No. 1

After six movies, 22 years, countless bruises and a broken ankle, Tom Cruise's death-defying "Mission: Impossible" stunts continue to pay off at the box office. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" easily took the No. 1 spot on the domestic charts this weekend. Paramount Pictures estimates it earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theaters. Not accounting for inflation, it's a best for the long-running franchise, which has grossed $2.8 billion worldwide, and one of Cruise's biggest too (just shy of "War of the Worlds'" $64.9 million debut in 2005). Internationally, the film earned $92 million from 36 markets which is also a franchise best. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "Fallout" has scored some of the best reviews in the series and has been in the news cycle for almost a year. Talk about the film started early, in August of 2017, when Cruise broke his ankle performing a stunt in London with video to prove it.

Ving Rhames Says Police Held Him at Gunpoint at His Home

"Mission: Impossible" star Ving Rhames says Los Angeles police once held him at gunpoint inside his own home after police said a neighbor called 911 to report that a "large black man was breaking into the house." The 59-year-old African-American actor, who is promoting the new sequel Mission: Impossible - Fallout, made his comments on The Clay Cane Show on Sirius XM after being asked about racism. He said earlier this year he was watching ESPN in his home in Santa Monica one afternoon, wearing nothing but basketball shorts, when he heard a noise coming from his backyard. He thought the source of it was his two English bulldog puppies running around. Someone then knocked at his door. The actor said that he complied and stepped outside with his hands up, then saw a few cops and a police dog. He said the police captain recognized him because their sons competed against each other in high school sports games together and apologized for the mistake.