Broadway Legend Carol Channing Dead at 97

What to Know Broadway legend Carol Channing has died. She was 97 years old

Her publicist confirmed she died early Tuesday

Channing would have turned 98 on Jan. 31

Broadway legend Carol Channing has died. She was 97 years old.

Channing's longtime publicist B. Harlon Boll confirmed she died of natural causes early Tuesday. She would have turned 98 later this month.

A decades-long icon of entertainment, Channing earned a Tony Award for her role as Dolly Levi in "Hello, Dolly!." The role catapulted her into the national spotlight and she went on to enjoy a storied film and stage career, earning the Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 1995.