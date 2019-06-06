Carnival Worker Accused of Groping 7-Year-Old Girl in Suffolk County - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
West Point News Briefing
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Carnival Worker Accused of Groping 7-Year-Old Girl in Suffolk County

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Carnival Worker Accused of Groping 7-Year-Old Girl in Suffolk County
    Suffolk County Police Department / Pexels/CC
    Louis Shelton

    What to Know

    • Operator of a carousel ride was arrested for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl on a ride at carnival in Suffolk County, police say

    • Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of child

    • Police say that the child was riding on the carousel at the Dreamland Amusements carnival at the Smith Haven Mall when she was touched

    The operator of a carousel ride was arrested for inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl on a ride at carnival in Suffolk County, police say.

    Louis Shelton, 50, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of child, Suffolk County police announced Thursday.

    Police say that the child was riding on the carousel at the Dreamland Amusements carnival at the Smith Haven Mall on Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m. when she was inappropriately touched by Shelton.

    Attorney information for Shelton was not immediately available. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip Thursday.

    Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Trump Honors Veterans on D-Day 75, and More
    Ian Langsdon/AFP/Getty Images

    Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim of Shelton's to call the Suffolk County Police Department Special Victim’s Section at 631-852-6184.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us