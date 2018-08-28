Carnival Cruise Ship Collides With Dock on Manhattan's West Side, Causing Damage: Officials - NBC New York
Carnival Cruise Ship Collides With Dock on Manhattan's West Side, Causing Damage: Officials

No one was injured and "impact to the bow of the ship was minor," a spokesman for Carnival said

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Chris Madison

    What to Know

    • A Carnival cruise ship crashed into a dock on the west side of Manhattan early Tuesday morning, officials said

    • The ship was arriving at Pier 90 when it collided with the dock, damaging two support beams and part of a parking level

    • The Department of Buildings didn't receive any reports of injuries, its spokesman said

    A Carnival cruise ship crashed into a dock on the west side of Manhattan, leaving the structure with some damage but causing no injuries, officials said.

    The Carnival Horizon ship was arriving at Pier 90, at West 50th Street past the West Side Highway, just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday when it collided with a dock, damaging two metal support beams and part of a parking level above the dock, the FDNY and a spokesman for the city’s Department of Buildings said.

    No one was injured and "impact to the bow of the ship was minor," a spokesman for Carnival said. 

    Passengers were able to disembark the ship without any issue and the collision wasn't expected to impact the ship's sailing schedule, he added. 

    Terminal operator Ports America was planning to bring in contractors to repair the damage, DOB's spokesman said. 

