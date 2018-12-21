Fire Breaks Out at Carmine's in Times Square

What to Know Carmine's, the iconic Times Square restaurant, apparently had a fire early Friday, photos from the scene showed

Smoke was seen pouring out of the entrance as firefighters and emergency crews flooded the scene

There was no immediate word on injuries

Fire broke out at the iconic Carmine's restaurant in Times Square early Friday, sending smoke billowing out the entrance as firefighters crowded the scene.

The FDNY couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the 44th Street blaze. A worker at the scene tells News 4 he and colleagues were in the basement when one of his co-workers noticed a small fire around 7:30 a.m. He says they were about to call the fire department when suddenly, "it just blew up."

Smoke Billows From Carmine's in Times Square

No injuries were reported. Photos from the scene showed a major emergency response. Witnesses said nearby theaters were shrouded in smoke.

It wasn't clear if the restaurant, favorited by tourists and locals alike, would have to close for a period of time. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

