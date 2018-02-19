Carl's Jr. to Open First North Jersey Location This Spring

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: The Western Bacon Cheeseburger on display at the Carl's Jr. opening in Manhattan on January 30, 2018 in New York City. The burger franchise will open up its first location in North Jersey this spring. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Carl's Jr.)

The popular burger chain Carl’s Jr. will open up in North Bergen this spring — marking the franchise’s first North Jersey location.

The new restaurant, which is scheduled to open on April 6, will be located in the same complex that houses Target on Tonnelle Avenue, NorthJersey.com reports.

Currently, the only Carl’s Jr. in New Jersey is in Somerset. However, 18 more locations are being planned for the Garden State, according to NorthJersey.com.

The chain, which has franchises primarily in the West and Southwest, is known for its piled-high burgers, shakes and made-from-scratch biscuits. In 2014 it became the first fast-food chain to offer an all-natural beef patty.

Carl’s Jr. opened up its first New York City location near Penn Station last month.