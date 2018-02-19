Carl's Jr. to Open First North Jersey Location This Spring

What to Know
The new restaurant, which is scheduled to open on April 6, will be located in the same complex that houses Target on Tonnelle Avenue, NorthJersey.com reports.
Currently, the only Carl’s Jr. in New Jersey is in Somerset. However, 18 more locations are being planned for the Garden State, according to NorthJersey.com.
The chain, which has franchises primarily in the West and Southwest, is known for its piled-high burgers, shakes and made-from-scratch biscuits. In 2014 it became the first fast-food chain to offer an all-natural beef patty.
Carl’s Jr. opened up its first New York City location near Penn Station last month.