Cops are looking for a carjacker who yanked a 13-year-old boy out of a running vehicle as the teen waited for a family member and drove off.

The boy was waiting in the car near 127th Street and 11th Avenue in South Ozone Park, Queens, around 3 p.m. Feb. 21 when the suspect, described as being a man in his 20s in a purple hooded sweatshirt, walked up and started talking to him, authorities say.

The suspect then opened the driver side door and ripped the boy from the vehicle, got into the car and drove off. The boy was not hurt.

Disturbing surveillance footage shows the man reach out the car and grab the boy out by his neck. He throws him to the sidewalk and gets inside.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call police.