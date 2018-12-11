What to Know The 48-year-old woman was sitting inside her car around 8:30 p.m. Friday when cops say the man in the varsity jacket opened her door

Police are looking for a man in a varsity jacket who dragged a woman out of her car as she sat idling outside a Bronx co-op and stole the vehicle.

The 48-year-old woman was sitting inside her car on Intervale Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday when cops say the man in the varsity jacket opened her door and tried to yank her out. She resisted; then he pulled out a knife and kept dragging her.

During the struggle, the woman told the man she had money in her purse. He kept yanking and pulling and finally got her out of the car, cops say; then he got in the driver's seat and drove off. The vehicle was later recovered near Beck and Tiffany streets, though the purse was gone.

The woman was treated for a laceration to her hand.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police.