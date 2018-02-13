An upcoming career fair in Manhattan will feature job and networking opportunities for those who are looking for a job or a much-needed career change.

The free New York Career Fair is scheduled to take place at the Watson Hotel on 440 West 57th Street on Thursday, Feb. 22.

According to the fair’s organizer, numerous employers are scheduled to attend including the NYC Department of City Wide Administrative Services, New York State Department of Civil Service, New York Army National Guard and other organizations and companies.

The career fair will feature job opportunities for nurses, financial advisors, software developers, system analysts, sales representative, English teachers abroad and probation officers, among others.

To learn more about the event, visit nationalcareerfairs.com.