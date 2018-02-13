Career Fair in New York to Feature Opportunities for Job-Seekers - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Career Fair in New York to Feature Opportunities for Job-Seekers

Published at 4:03 PM EST on Feb 13, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Career Fair in New York to Feature Opportunities for Job-Seekers
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    An upcoming career fair in Manhattan will feature job and networking opportunities for those who are looking for a job or a much-needed career change.

    The free New York Career Fair is scheduled to take place at the Watson Hotel on 440 West 57th Street on Thursday, Feb. 22.

    According to the fair’s organizer, numerous employers are scheduled to attend including the NYC Department of City Wide Administrative Services, New York State Department of Civil Service, New York Army National Guard and other organizations and companies.

    The career fair will feature job opportunities for nurses, financial advisors, software developers, system analysts, sales representative, English teachers abroad and probation officers, among others.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    To learn more about the event, visit nationalcareerfairs.com.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us