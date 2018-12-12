A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly slashing another student in the head inside a Queens high school, sending it into lockdown. Wale Aliyu reports.

The teenage boy slashed by another student inside their high school in Queens is speaking out for the first time as he recovers in a hospital bed.

The 16-year-old boy's face is covered in stitches after the slashing at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside Tuesday morning. In an exclusive interview, his mother Ketty Parkinson tells News 4 New York she got the phone call at work.

"It was my sister telling me a situation had occurred with my son," she said. "And that he was hurt and she was in the ambulance."

Cellphones captured the attack in a school stairwell. The victim said it started three weeks ago, when the alleged attacker, who's 15, bumped into the victim's girlfriend by accident. That small encounter led to an argument, and then on Tuesday morning, the attacker viciously attacked him inside a school stairwell.

"He was cut from one side of the forehead to the other," said Parkinson. "Plus underneath his chin. I think he almost missed his neck."

The victim, whose father is a school safety agent, had to get more than 500 stitches across the top side and bottom of his face after the attack.

The suspect turned himself in later that day. The victim is expected to recover but his mother said his injuries are severe.

"I wouldn't wish that on any mother, to see their son go through that," she said.

The 15-year-old suspect has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A city Department of Education spokesperson on Tuesday said, "We are working with NYPD as they conduct an investigation, and are taking additional safety measures at the school."