Cardi B’s Bodyguard Says He Was Attacked By Security at NY Shop Rite - NBC New York
Cardi B’s Bodyguard Says He Was Attacked By Security at NY Shop Rite

By Ken Buffa and Sander Siegel

Published at 9:40 PM EST on Feb 9, 2018

    Video Shows Shoprite Security Attacking Customer

    A bodyguard who said he was heading into Shoprite for Robotussin said he was attacked. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

    A celebrity bodyguard said he was attacked by security at a New York Shop Rite Thursday after he accidentally pocketed a bottle of cold medicine.

    Soularis Saunders, a security guard who has worked for celebrities such as rapper Cardi B, said he accidentally pocketed the medicine because his hands were full. While leaving the supermarket, he said a security guard at the Yonkers store confronted him and used excessive force.

    “He jumps on me, grabs my pocket, grabs my neck and says ‘come with me’,” Soularis said.

    The confrontation occurred as Soularis was greeted by fans who recognized him from various celebrities’ Instagram posts. Video taken by one of the fans shows the two men punching and grabbing one another in the store's entryway.

    Saunders said plans on suing the grocery store because he lost his security license during the scuffle, and is still in pain.

    "Whether it was a five dollar item or a $500 item the force they used was not justified," said Francois Annabi, Soularis’ attorney.

