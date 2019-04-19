Wearing a creme sleeveless pantsuit, Cardi B was once again armed with an entourage of NYPD officers and bodyguards -- one of whom held an umbrella over her head to shield her from sprinkles -- as she headed into court Friday. She said nothing to reporters yelling "Hey, Cardi!" and "Good morning!" as she walked inside.

What to Know Rapper Cardi B faces a misdemeanor summons in connection with an August fight at a strip club in Queens

Surveillance video shows her picking up an ice bucket and throwing it at two women working at the club during the wild melee

Last month, a judge issued an order of protection against Cardi B and told her to have no contact whatsoever with the two sisters

Cardi B rejected a plea deal in her New York City strip club fight case that would have essentially gotten her off scot-free as long as she stayed out of trouble.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer said no to a plea for an A misdemeanor in connection with a fight at a Queens club in August during which she allegedly attacked two bartending sisters, suspecting one was involved with her ex-husband Offset.

Surveillance video shows her picking up an ice bucket and throwing it at two sisters who were bartending, sources have told News 4.

Wearing a creme sleeveless pantsuit, Cardi B was once again armed with an entourage of NYPD officers and bodyguards -- one of whom held an umbrella over her head to shield her from sprinkles -- as she headed into court Friday. She said nothing to reporters yelling "Hey, Cardi!" and "Good morning!" as she walked inside. The rapper also said nothing after her appearance.

Raw Video: Cardi B Escorted into NYC Court in Strip Club Melee

Cardi B headed into Queens court Thursday surrounded by bodyguards and a media throng. (Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019)

She's due back in court at the end of May.

In a previous hearing, a judge had ordered Cardi B to have no contact whatsoever with the two sisters and issued an order of protection for them. He also warned Cardi B to "please be very careful" with social media.

When he asked if all that was clear, the rapper nodded.

Cardi B's attorney, Jeff Kern, said in court at the time that his client has no criminal record. In the past, he has said he was "aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm."

Born Belcalis Almanzar, and a former stripper herself, Cardi B was at the club in College Point because her then-husband Offset was performing with his hip-hop trio Migos, according to police. She and her entourage got into an argument around 3 a.m. Aug. 29 with the two sisters, according to a source directly connected to the two alleged victims, and total chaos allegedly broke out.

Cardi B apparently suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with Offset and had confronted the women, ages 21 and 23, in Atlanta on June 29, the sources said. The rapper announced in December she and Offset had split up.

Cardi B Appears in Court Ahead of Show at MSG