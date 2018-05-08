Missed last night's star-studded Met Gala? Catch up on some of the extreme outfits celebrities wore to this year's dinner, featuring looks modeled after the 2018 spring exhibit, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." (Published 53 minutes ago)

What to Know The NYPD is looking to question Cardi B's bodyguards in connection with a possible attack after Monday night's Met Gala

The inquiry stems from an incident involving an autograph-seeker and a verbal then physical altercation that ensued

No charges have been filed in the case at this time; the autograph-seeker was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK

The NYPD is looking to talk to Cardi B's bodyguards in connection with an alleged attack on an autograph-seeker outside the Mark Hotel following Monday night's star-studded Met Gala, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The sources say cops responding to a 911 call of an assault early Tuesday were told the autograph-seeker had approached the pregnant rapper outside the hotel, and the individual and Cardi B's entourage started arguing.

At some point, the argument turned physical, the sources say. There was shoving and the autograph-seeker was pushed to the ground, according to the sources. Cardi B and her entourage left the scene and the autograph-seeker was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The person is expected to be fine.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time, but the sources tell News 4 police do want to speak with the witnesses close to Cardi B, who showed off her baby bump at the gala earlier in a pearl-drenched gown and headdress by Jeremy Scott.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer long kept her pregnancy under wraps, debuting her bump on "Saturday Night Live" and then announcing on Instagram late last month that she'd cancel upcoming performances to focus on her pregnancy.

Cardi B was scheduled to perform at music festivals through July, including JMBLYA Festival in May and New York City’s Panorama Festival in July.

The soon-to-be mom admitted now that she’s reaching the end of her pregnancy she’s having a harder time singing and dancing on stage.