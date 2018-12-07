According to TMZ, Cardi B had been at Angels Strip Club in College Point Aug. 29 because hip hop trio Migos was performing. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

What to Know Rapper Cardi B faces a misdemeanor summons in connection with an August fight at a strip club in Queens

Surveillance video shows her picking up an ice bucket and throwing it at two women working at the club during the wild melee

She didn't show up to her initial scheduled arraignment due to a prior engagement; the judge allowed but says she has to show up on Friday

Cardi B is scheduled for a court appearance Friday in New York City, a postponement scheduled by a judge who said he would order a bench warrant for her arrest if she didn't show up after she missed her initial arraignment earlier in the week.

The court appearance stems from charges in connection with an August fight at a Queens strip club.

Cardi B missed the initial Monday court date due to a prior engagement, which the judge allowed. The rapper's attorneys were present, however. In postponing the arraignment until Friday, the judge said he would issue a bench warrant for Cardi B's arrest if she misses court again.

The "prior engagement" she had wasn't immediately clear.

Cardi B faces a misdemeanor summons in connection with the August strip club fight in Queens. Surveillance video shows her picking up an ice bucket and throwing it at two women working at the club during the wild melee that led to the Bronx star's arrest, sources told News 4.

Her attorney, Jeff Kern, has said he was "aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm."

Born Belcalis Almanzar, and a former stripper herself, Cardi B was at the club in College Point because her husband Offset was performing with his hip hop trio Migos, according to police. She and her entourage got into an argument around 3 a.m. that Saturday in August with two sisters who were bartending, according to a source directly connected to the two alleged victims.

Cardi B apparently suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with Offset, and had confronted the women, ages 21 and 23, in Atlanta on June 29, the sources said.

Earlier this week, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce their split up.