What to Know A 59-year-old man was found dead and three people, including two young kids, were taken to a hospital after a carbon monoxide incident

A resident of the Chestnut Avenue home called 911 around 6 a.m. Thursday, Bernardsville Police say; their investigation is ongoing

Details on the conditions of the survivors weren't immediately clear later Thursday, nor was it known if they were all from the same family

A 59-year-old man was found dead, and three other people, including a 5-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital after carbon monoxide overwhelmed their New Jersey home Thursday, authorities say.

Bernardsville Police describe an "active police investigation" at the home on Chestnut Avenue, where authorities responded after someone inside the house called 911 around 6 a.m. The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old woman, along with the children, were taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, police said. Details on their conditions weren't immediately clear later Thursday, nor was it known if they were all from the same family.