A photo posted to Twitter showed half of the red sedan completely underneath the platform in Edison; the other half was on the tracks

It's not clear how the car got on the tracks or in that position; NJ Transit says its Northeast Corridor line is experiencing delays

A car wedged underneath an NJ Transit train platform is disrupting Wednesday's morning commute for riders on the railroad's busiest line.

It's not clear how the red sedan got onto the tracks in Edison, much less how it got stuck in such a position. A photo posted to Twitter showed half of it completely underneath the platform, the other half stretching across one line of tracks as a train full of passengers sat waiting.

Halwa Raj, who tweeted the photo, said officers were trying to figure out the best way to get passengers aboard using the low level platform.

News 4 is reaching out to NJ Transit for comment. In the meantime, the railroad's website says the Northeast Corridor line is experiencing up to 30-minute delays because of "congestion due to police activity" at the Edison station.

