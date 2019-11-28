What to Know A woman went into a Bronx store to pick up some items and returned to find her car had been stolen — with her son and elderly mother inside

A woman who went into a Bronx grocery store to pick up some items came out to find her car had been stolen — with her son and elderly mother inside, police said.

The mother left her car running and double parked as she went into the C-Town supermarket in Woodlawn Heights just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Her 11-year-old son and 81-year-old mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, were left inside as she went to grab the groceries, she told officers.

When she returned, she realized her car was gone, and immediately called police.

Thankfully, her son had his iPhone on him and the NYPD officers were able to use the Find My iPhone app to track the car, cops said.

A little more than an hour after the woman reported the car stolen, officers were able to track down the car as the driver was traveling on the Cross Bronx Expressway just after 8:30 p.m.

Police pulled the car over by Jerome Avenue and arrested the 32-year-old man behind the wheel, whose identity has not yet been released and is facing pending charges.

Both the woman’s son and mother were unharmed in the theft. An investigation is ongoing.