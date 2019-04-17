Somehow a car ended up on top of another car at a New Jersey carpark Monday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Car Somehow Parks On Top of Other Car in NJ

What to Know A car somehow wound up wedged on top of another car Monday in a crowded parking lot at the Bergen Town Center in Maywood.

Max Zavian, who was at the scene, took a video of the wreck.

According to Zavian, the police and a tow truck got the scene quickly.

“I did not physically see it happen, however I heard a big noise and turned around to see the cars on top of each other,” he said.

“I personally believe the owner of the silver car on top was trying to back out of a space and was in drive, not reverse, then sped through the barrier and onto the hood of the other car.”

“My reaction was mostly shock, being that I’ve never seen this before... but then again, what else could we expect from Jersey drivers?” Zavian said.