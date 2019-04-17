Car Somehow Ends Up on Top of Another Car in Crowded New Jersey Lot - NBC New York
Car Somehow Ends Up on Top of Another Car in Crowded New Jersey Lot

By Liam McBain

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A car somehow wound up wedged on top of another car Monday in a crowded parking lot at the Bergen Town Center in Maywood.

    • Max Zavian, who was at the scene, took a video of the wreck.

    • According to Zavian, the police and a tow truck got the scene quickly.

    A car somehow wound up wedged on top of another car Monday in a crowded parking lot at the Bergen Town Center in Maywood.

    Max Zavian, who was at the scene, took a video of the wreck.

    “I did not physically see it happen, however I heard a big noise and turned around to see the cars on top of each other,” he said.

    “I personally believe the owner of the silver car on top was trying to back out of a space and was in drive, not reverse, then sped through the barrier and onto the hood of the other car.”

    According to Zavian, the police and a tow truck got the scene quickly.

    “My reaction was mostly shock, being that I’ve never seen this before... but then again, what else could we expect from Jersey drivers?” Zavian said.

