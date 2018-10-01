Car Smashes Into Doctor's Office in New York

What to Know A car smashed into a medical office in Yonkers Monday

Yonkers Police tweeted a photo of a sedan flipped on its side, its roof and windshield torn off as it sat wedged halfway inside the building

The 68-year-old driver was the single occupant of the vehicle and may have had a medical issue, police say; He was taken to a local hospital

A car somehow smashed into a doctor's office in Yonkers Monday morning, spewing debris and broken glass all over the sidewalk, authorities say.

Yonkers Police tweeted a photo of a sedan flipped on its side, its roof and windshield torn off as it sat wedged halfway inside a medical office on South Broadway just before 10 a.m.

Authorities say the driver, a 68-year-old man, was the single occupant of the vehicle and may have had a medical issue. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported inside the medical office, which appeared to be a group practice specializing in family medicine, diabetes, inernal medicine and other fields.



The investigation is ongoing.