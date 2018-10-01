Car Smashes Into Doctor's Office in New York - NBC New York
Police say the driver, a 68-year-old man, was the single occupant of the vehicle and may have had a medical issue

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A car smashed into a medical office in Yonkers Monday

    • Yonkers Police tweeted a photo of a sedan flipped on its side, its roof and windshield torn off as it sat wedged halfway inside the building

    • The 68-year-old driver was the single occupant of the vehicle and may have had a medical issue, police say; He was taken to a local hospital

    A car somehow smashed into a doctor's office in Yonkers Monday morning, spewing debris and broken glass all over the sidewalk, authorities say. 

    Yonkers Police tweeted a photo of a sedan flipped on its side, its roof and windshield torn off as it sat wedged halfway inside a medical office on South Broadway just before 10 a.m. 

    Authorities say the driver, a 68-year-old man, was the single occupant of the vehicle and may have had a medical issue. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

    No injuries were reported inside the medical office, which appeared to be a group practice specializing in family medicine, diabetes, inernal medicine and other fields.
     
    The investigation is ongoing. 

