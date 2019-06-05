What to Know A car slammed into a New Jersey train station Wednesday afternoon after its driver suffered an apparent medical issue, police say

A car slammed into a New Jersey train station Wednesday afternoon after its driver suffered an apparent medical issue, police say.

The incident occurred at the train station in Ridgewood located on North Broad Street in the downtown section around 3 p.m.

Police say the car rammed into an unoccupied taxi stand after its driver, an 80-year-old-man, had an apparent medical issue.

No injuries were reported and authorities are still assessing the damage, police say.

The current condition of the driver is unclear.

Footage obtained by Chopper 4 shows authorities at the scene where a dark-colored vehicle is partly inside the station.