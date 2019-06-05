Car Slams Into New Jersey Train Station After 80-Year-Old Driver Suffers Apparent Medical Issue, Police Say - NBC New York
Car Slams Into New Jersey Train Station After 80-Year-Old Driver Suffers Apparent Medical Issue, Police Say

Published 57 minutes ago

    Chopper 4

    What to Know

    • A car slammed into a New Jersey train station Wednesday afternoon after its driver suffered an apparent medical issue, police say

    • The incident occurred at the train station in Ridgewood located on North Broad Street in the downtown section around 3 p.m.

    • No injuries were reported and authorities are still assessing the damage; Condition of the driver is unclear

    A car slammed into a New Jersey train station Wednesday afternoon after its driver suffered an apparent medical issue, police say.

    The incident occurred at the train station in Ridgewood located on North Broad Street in the downtown section around 3 p.m.

    Police say the car rammed into an unoccupied taxi stand after its driver, an 80-year-old-man, had an apparent medical issue.

    No injuries were reported and authorities are still assessing the damage, police say.

    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    The current condition of the driver is unclear.

    Footage obtained by Chopper 4 shows authorities at the scene where a dark-colored vehicle is partly inside the station.

